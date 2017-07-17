Isolated rain chance Monday

Good Monday Morning,

The isolated rain chance looks to stay south of Tennessee today. Afternoon morning showers producing heavy rain near LaFayette, Trion, and Calhoun. We'll need to watch for another round by this afternoon and evening. It looks hot today climbing to the low 90s.

The first part of the week will bring isolated rain chances with the best areas west of US 59 during the day. By Wednesday, an upper level high that's been parked over the Midwest, starts to inch towards the Tennessee Valley. Mid to upper 90-degree temperatures are looking promising for the end of the week-bringing the hottest temperatures so far this year. Heat index values will rise above 100 by Thursday. Likely going to be seeing the first Extensive Heat Watch/Warning by the end of the week as heat index values rise up to 105 in some locations.

MONDAY