UPDATE: Victim identified in Lake Resort Drive drowning

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a accidental drowning death that occurred on Lake Resort Drive.

Sunday evening, officers responded to a possible drowning call. Officers spoke with witnesses and told that their friend, 25-year old Bradley Shelton, was struggling to swim when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

Shelton's body was recovered by divers from Chattanooga Fire Department around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Several agencies responded to a reported drowning about 200 yards above the Chickamauga Dam.

They arrived around 9:30 p.m. to the area near Lake Resort Drive.

Chattanooga firefighters, TWRA officials, and Hamilton County STARS are looking for a possible victim.

