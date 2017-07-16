Flag waving event honors Fallen Five

People driving on I-75 at Volkswagen Drive saw a big show of support for the Fallen Five.

Several dozen people turned out on Sunday. They lined both sides of the overpass, held flags of different sizes and waved to drivers below.

The organizer said she and her family started it right after the servicemen were killed, as a token of respect.

"We can come together, and we can show our support, this is America, this is our flag and we're proud of it, and let's show it," Janeane McClellan, the organizer said.

People will also be gathering on the overpass on Monday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.