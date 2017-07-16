UPDATE: Stolen truck, child found on Shepherd Road

UPDATE: Monday, a young boy is okay after police said he was kidnapped Sunday night.

"I know the parent was scared that whole hour," said Elizabeth Lawson after hearing the story.

A daily routine turned terrifying for one family Sunday night.

"It's shocking," said Cathie Wallace when she heard the story, "It's really sad that things like that happen."

According to police, a man parked his car at the Circle K off East Brainerd Rd. and went inside to pay for gas.

Once he was inside, he saw someone driving away in his truck, with his 3 year old son asleep in the back seat.

"It's just shocking," said Randy Burt, "Of course it can happen anywhere."

Folks getting gas Monday said it's terrifying that something like that can happen in just minutes.

"It's scary now a days!" Lawson exclaimed, "You never know what's going to happen!"

And that's why some drivers said they're always extra careful when filling up.

"I lock the other side of my doors and I pay really close attention to this door right here behind me," Wallace explained.

The child was found safe in the truck less than an hour after it was stolen.

It was found at the Thrifty car rental on Shepherd Road.

"I'm glad they found him as quickly as they did," said Lawson, "It's amazing."

The truck with the child inside were only about 2 miles away from the gas station.

The store manager where the truck was found said they were open and very busy Sunday night.

She said no one noticed the truck in the car lot until police had already arrived.

Police said they don't believe the thief intentionally took the child.

Police are still searching for the man who stole the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department.

Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol said anytime you leave your vehicle make sure you are aware of your surroundings.

They encourage drivers to hide belongings in their car, roll up windows, lock doors, and always take your kids with you.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.