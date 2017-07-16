Texas jet ski crash kills Signal Mountain man

A jet ski crash killed a Signal Mountain man and his friend in Texas on Saturday.

Texas game wardens and the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash happened that around 1:20 a.m. on Lake Palto Pinto, which is 80 miles southwest of Ft. Worth.

Law enforcement officials said someone called 911 saying that two of his friends had left the lake house and he later heard a loud crash.

Officers found the jet ski, debris, and the bodies of two men.

Police identified them as 22-year-old Tanner Poeschel from Fort Worth, TX and 22-year-old Harrison Smith from Signal Mountain, TN. Both were wearing their life jackets.

It's unclear what caused the crash.