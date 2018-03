For the second year in a row the Times Free Press will be the proud sponsor of the Kickoff Classic Best of Preps jamboree at Finley Stadium.

Friday, August 11 at Finley Stadium

Boyd-Buchanan vs. Brainerd, 6

Chatt. Christian vs. Grace Academy, 6:30

Boyd-Buchanan vs. Grace Academy, 7

Chattanooga Christian vs. Brainerd, 7:30

McCallie vs. Notre Dame, 8

Signal Mountain vs. Notre Dame, 8:30

McCallie vs. Signal Mountain, 9

Saturday, August 12 at Finley Stadium

Sale Creek vs. Hixson, 4

Howard vs. Sale Creek, 4:30

Howard vs. Hixson, 5

Central vs. Ooltewah, 5:30

Walker Valley vs. Ooltewah, 6

Central vs. Baylor, 6:30

Soddy-Daisy vs. Walker Valley, 7

Tyner vs. Baylor, 7:30

Tyner vs. Soddy-Daisy, 8

Red Bank vs. East Ridge, 8:30

East Hamilton vs. East Ridge, 9

East Hamilton vs. Red Bank, 9:30

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press