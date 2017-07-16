Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday. Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Canup says Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia.

Carter's vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Carter was scheduled to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn't make it because of "transportation issues."

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

