Children find human remains in woods near apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near apartments.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike MacLean told WBIR-TV that a parent called the Knoxville Police Department Saturday evening after children reported finding what they thought were human remains about 100 yards behind Montgomery Village Apartments. He said the sheriff's department was called in based on where the remains were located. He said the remains are almost completely intact.

MacLean says the Regional Forensics Center will test the remains in an effort to determine the identity and the manner of death.

Jonathan Joiner, who lives near the wooded area, told the Knoxville News Sentinel that residents began reporting a foul odor from the wooded area about six weeks ago after heavy rains.

