UPDATE: Suspect charged in Renaissance Park murder takes own life in jail

UPDATE: Tyree Corley, the person arrested earlier this week for the killing of Kathy Hardy in Renaissance Park has died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Corley died Friday at a local hospital.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate had attempted the hang themself in jail. When jail personnel were notified, medical aid was given and the inmate was taken to the hospital.

Corley was charged with First Degree Murder and in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of Kathy Hardy, whose body was found in Renaissance Park July 16.

Tyree Tichion Corley, 22, has been charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery, according to Chattanooga police.

Corley is currently custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say 45-year old, Kathy Hardy, was found on a pier in the park shortly after midnight Sunday.

Still, visitors to the park are eager to learn more about why a woman who moved to the Chattanooga area just two weeks ago, was found dead.

"I'm quite shocked that this happened so close to my home, but yea I wonder what was the story behind it and if they find out what it was."

Police have not said who called 9-1-1 to report a shooting shortly after midnight, but that call led officers to Renaissance Park, where they found the victim.

"Oh my God, I'm getting the shivers," said resident Verena Bossdorf. " No I didn't hear that."

It's surprising news for those living near the park and students who spend time there.

"It's just kind of scary because we're all walking around here all the time," said student Chelsea Conner. "It just seems like such a safe little area and to hear something like that, it's kind of alarming."

Police are waiting to release the woman's name. Family members tell Channel 3, she moved to the Chattanooga area a few weeks ago. They say she was a loving wife and a mother who wouldn't hurt anyone.

They are working closely with police as visitors to the park raise questions about safety.

"That's really horrible and devastating," said park visitor Jan Bode.

"I wouldn't expect something like that to happen here," said Tamiha Meriaz.



The Chattanooga Police Department did not grant interviews on this case Monday, saying there is no new information to release. Investigators did say, based on their interviews with witnesses and those close to the case, there is no threat to the people who live here or the people who visit the park.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the department's newly established Homicide Tip-Line at: 423-643-5100.

CPD says their investigators have made contact with witnesses and people who may be connected to this crime. Investigators say there is no immediate threat to the public at this time. If you have information about this crime call police at 423-643-5100.

The victim's name will not be released until next of kin is notified.