Hayes and Dysart Win 24th Annual Shriners Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Brent Hayes and Adam Dysart won the 24th Annual Alhambra Shrine Open Bass Tournament held this week-end on Chickamauga Lake.

Brent and Adam caught a 5 bass limit weighing 33.45 lbs. to blow away the field of 46 anglers and take the win. For their victory, they received a check for $2000.

Brent Hayes and Adam Dysart won big bass of the tournament with a nice 8.35 lb. largemouth bass, good for $250.00

Brent said “We caught the big one on our very first cast and fished some 20 different locations to put together our best 5. We fished clean not losing a single fish".

This annual event is the oldest and longest running benefit bass tournament in the Chattanooga area. Proceeds raised from this event help provide financial support for children that are burn victims.

The money winners are as follows:

1 Brent Hayes and Adam Dysart 33.45 lbs., $2000

2 Mario Dematto and Travis Bearden 21.95 lbs., $250

3 Gary Hughes and Steve Norris 15.85 lbs.,$200