Dunlap FD investigating car fire on East Valley Road

By Cheri Burt, Producer
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

In Dunlap, the fire department responded to a vehicle fire on east valley road near barker road around 2:30 Saturday morning. 

When fire crews arrived, they found an abandoned Chevrolet van on fire with the motor still running. 

Officials say the van left the road, ran through a few yards,and then stopped in another yard.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says the van was possibly stolen. 

No one was hurt.

if you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 949-7750.

