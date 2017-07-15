RECALL: Over 7 million pounds of Sabrett hot dog products recalled

About 7 million pounds of hot dog products are being recalled because they could contain bone fragments.

Marathon Enterprises Inc., based in Bronx, N.Y., is recalling the contaminated Sabrett hot dog products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Beef and pork hot dog and sausage items with the establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection are affected. These products were produced between March 17 and July 4 and distributed nationwide, according to a release.

The FSIS’ Consumer Complaint Monitoring System first identified the problem July 10 through complaints of bone in the products. One person suffered a minor oral injury.

The FSIS advises anyone with these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-SABRETT.

See a complete list of recalled products at www.fsis.usda.gov.



