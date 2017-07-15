'Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love' gets an Emmy nomination

Dolly Parton is being considered for an Emmy award once again.

The beloved entertainer's Made-For-TV movie, "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love," received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

This is Dolly's second Emmy nomination. Her first was back in 1978 for her role in the one-off television special "Cher... Special" for Best Supporting Actress in a Variety or Musical Special."

"I am so very proud and excited to have "Christmas of Many Colors" be nominated for an Emmy award," Dolly said in a release. "Special thanks to my partner and executive producer Sam Haskell, a wonderful cast and crew, Steve Herek (our producer) and Pamela Long for a great script. And a special thanks to all of the many fans that watched it."

The holiday movie is a sequel to "Coat of Many Colors,” showing the next chapter in the life Parton as a young girl. It’s about a family’s strength through overcoming hardships and their resilience to survive. Parton and Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles co-star in the sequel.

The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17 on CBS from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM