Fatal residential fire in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

Walker County dispatch tells Channel 3 that a person died early Saturday morning in a fire. 

51-year old, Tommy Lamar Frazier died in the fire.  Officials say another person escaped from the home through a bedroom window.

The home is located in the 300 block of Central Street in Rossville. The cause of fire is undetermined at this time.

