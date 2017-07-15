MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - With Lyme disease on the rise in Alabama, doctors are urging their patients to take some extra precautions if they are spending time outdoors this summer.

Lyme disease is transmitted by lxodes ticks, also known as deer ticks.

Dr. Shaikh Wahid tells WSFA-TV that some of the most common symptoms are flu-like symptoms including fatigue, weight loss or gain and rashes. He says while many associate Lyme disease with a bullseye rash, that is not always the case.

Doctors say there are different ways to protect yourself from ticks such as wearing long sleeves and pants along with wearing bug spray.

Jen Tuck was diagnosed with Lyme disease last year. She found herself out of work for nearly a year due to complications with the disease.

