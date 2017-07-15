Freeman, Braves rally in 8th to beat Diamondbacks 4-3

By CHARLES ODUM

ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves topped baseball's comeback kings at their own game, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks lead the majors with 29 comeback wins and were in position for No. 30 when Chris Owings scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Braves answered quickly against Archie Bradley (3-2). Ender Inciarte beat second baseman Brandon Drury's throw to first for an infield single and raced to third on Brandon Phillips' double into the right-field corner.

Freeman's single to left easily scored Inciarte. Phillips tripped when rounding third base but then scored when the throw from the outfield went to second base. Freeman was credited with one RBI. There was no error on the play.

Freeman hit his 17th homer and drove in two runs. Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt hit his 21st homer.

Rex Brothers (1-0) recorded the last out in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 27 chances.

