School food progresses far beyond mystery meat, tater tots

ATLANTA (AP) - The future of school lunches - and snacks, brunches and other forms of meals - were on display recently at the School Nutrition Association's annual conference in Atlanta.

WABE Radio reports that more than 900 vendors showcased the latest in school food trends. They included all sorts of food options, including international, gluten-free and vegetarian fare.

Companies also brought equipment to sell, from slicers and dicers to high-tech freezers.

School nutrition directors at the conference say there's been a shift in school diets in recent years. Children want more options, and they're selective about what they eat.

