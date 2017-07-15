Firefighters battle early morning fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battle early morning fire

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an early morning fire in Hixson, Saturday.

 The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 2:14 a.m. and responded to the 1900 block of Colonial Circle with five fire companies.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said that according to neighbors, the family was out of town and when the first fire company arrived on the scene, the large, 3-story house was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Bowman said the firefighters used a "defensive" fire attack, meaning they surrounded the structure with hand-held hose lines and master streams from aerials to contain the fire and eventually put it out. No injuries were reported. 

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but Chief Bowman said the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.