Firefighters battle early morning fire

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an early morning fire in Hixson, Saturday.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 2:14 a.m. and responded to the 1900 block of Colonial Circle with five fire companies.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said that according to neighbors, the family was out of town and when the first fire company arrived on the scene, the large, 3-story house was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Bowman said the firefighters used a "defensive" fire attack, meaning they surrounded the structure with hand-held hose lines and master streams from aerials to contain the fire and eventually put it out. No injuries were reported.

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available, but Chief Bowman said the house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.