Three arrested in connection to April shooting

Chattanooga Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting back in April.

Demarcus Hubbard, Tadarius Hester and Darrien Metcalf were all arrested Friday. 

They are accused of shooting 24 year old Dequan Duke at an apartment complex off Wilson Street on April 25th.  

Duke suffered from non-life threatening injuries but was listed in critical condition for some time. 

Police confirm all three suspects are validated gang members. 

They are charged with attempted murder and are being held at the Hamilton County Jail. 

