Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin talks 19-0 and the future

Chattanooga's Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin joined Paul Shahen's 6:00PM sportscast live in the studio to talk about his latest win and the future.

Martin is now 19-0 with 11 knockouts after his one sided unanimous decision 10-round win over Marcos Jimenez in late June.

Martin who ranks inside the world's top-15 in three of the four major sanctioning bodies continues to progress. He's looking at a fall fight against what his manager Tim VanNewhouse said will be a "world ranked contender."

VanNewhouse added, "this is all part of our plan for his development to vie for a World Title in 2018. Our (fall) opponent and a date should be announced in the coming days."

In case you're wondering, yes we asked Ryan about the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor August 26 fight. Watch the video to hear Blue Chips take.