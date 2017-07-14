UPDATE: Police arrest 3rd suspect in string of business robberies

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police confirm that 30-year-old Alando Ray Johnson has been taken into custody in Georgia.

UPDATE: CPD Robbery Investigator William Puckett responded to three separate robbery calls on the evening of July 9, 2017.

The first outside the Dollar Store on Mountain Creek Road, the next at CVS drug store on Hixson Pike, and the third at the Dollar General on Lee Highway. In all three robberies, a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect's vehicle, a Dodge Durango was spotted and BOLO's were issued for the vehicle.

A Chattanooga police officer spotted the SUV, and the suspects were taken into custody.

During the investigation, police found that the suspects may have been involved in two other robberies; July 6 in the parking lot at La Esperanza Bakery and the other, a bank robbery, on May 30 at the EPB Credit Union on McCallie Avenue.

“Investigator Puckett worked 30 hours straight to put these dangerous people in jail,” said Property Crimes Lieutenant Craig Joel. “The entire team of CPD robbery investigators, patrol officers, and task force officers are extremely dedicated and committed to taking violent criminals off our city’s streets as quickly as possible.”

The three are believed to be responsible for five robberies and two auto thefts.

Christopher Ray Johnson, Lashanda Denise Cummings and now Alando Ray Johnson face multiple charges for aggravated bobbery and theft over $1000.

The three will also face federal charges levied by the FBI due to one of the five cases being a bank robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police held a news conference Friday afternoon, where they announced the arrests of two people involved in a series of business robberies.

Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Ray Johnson and Lashanda Denise Cummings, 39.

A third suspect, identified by police as Alando Ray Johnson, 30, remains at large and is sought by police.

Two stolen vehicles were used in the robberies, which included a bank robbery on May 30, 2017.

The FBI is now involved in the case, according to Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel, the supervisor of CPD's Property Crimes unit.

