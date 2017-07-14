Whitfield County deputy, driver escape crash unharmed

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Whitfield County deputy Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 76 Bypass.

Captain Rick Swiney says the deputy was responding to an emergency call and clipped the front of another vehicle as he entered the intersection.

The collision caused the patrol car to roll over.

Thankfully, no one involved in the crash was injured.

The crash is being investigated by the GSP.

Swiney says the Sheriff's Office is waiting on the GSP's final report.

