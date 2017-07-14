2 people killed in East Tennessee house explosion

Two people were killed in a house explosion in Blount County, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Department. WBIR photo

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ( WBIR ) - - Investigators are working to determine what caused a house to explode in Blounty County Thursday evening, killing two people inside.

The explosion, reported around 6 p.m. at a home on Old White's Mill Road, was so strong that it flattened the entire home and sent debris flying hundreds of yards away.

Neighbors said they could feel shock waves move their own homes, and the smoke could be seen for miles.

Two people were found dead inside the home, but they have not been identified. Autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

Neighbors told 10News the two people who lived in the home were kind and kept to themselves.

"Really nice people," said neighbor Matt Moyers.

It's too soon to determine what may have caused the explosion, but Moyers believes it was an accident.

"Had to be a gas leak that's the only thing it could be," he said. "Gas leak is what they call an unseen bomb. You can't see it, when you smell it it's too late."