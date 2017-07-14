Mr. Belding aka Dennis Haskins stars in music video, and it's a - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mr. Belding aka Dennis Haskins stars in music video, and it's a hoot!

By WRCB Staff
Mr. Belding (aka Dennis Haskins) in the 'Vacation' video for Dirty Heads. Mr. Belding (aka Dennis Haskins) in the 'Vacation' video for Dirty Heads.
Chattanoogans may spot a familiar face in the official music video for 'Vacation' by Dirty Heads, which features "Saved By the Bell" character of Mr. Belding, played by Dennis Haskins.

Haskins, a native Chattanoogan, dances through the hallways of a school in the video, which has numerous references to the show's fictional 'Bayside High' and was shot at an empty school.

The video is dusted with those references; Haskin using an old school brick cellphone, posters on the walls and even a Bayside High Tiger's mascot head, which Haskins wears in one shot.

“I love the music business — from when I was in it in the ’70s as an agent and manager to today’s new music and hot acts,” he said. “And to get to be in this video for Dirty Heads is a true gift!" Haskins told People magazine.

