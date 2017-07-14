SEC MD17: Media picks Bama to win Title, Dawgs to win East

The 2017 edition of SEC Media Days concluded yesterday, and as they do every year, the media members in attendance vote on where each SEC team will finish, and a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd All-SEC Team. Once again, the Alabama Crimson Tide were voted to win the conference championship. If the media's prediction holds true, it will be the Tide's 4th straight SEC Title (the 1993-96 Florida Gators were the last team to win four straight).

The Georgia Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC East (which would be their first trip to the title game since 2012). The Tennessee Volunteers were picked to finish 3rd in the East, receiving three 1st place votes.

Alabama landed a league-high 16 players on All-SEC teams, the Dawgs had eight, and the Vols had four.

Below is the full list of preseason rankings and teams:

SEC East (1st place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (138) - 1572 Florida (96) - 1526 Tennessee (3) - 998 South Carolina (5) - 897 Kentucky - 869 Vanderbilt - 554 Missouri - 388

SEC West (1st place votes in parenthesis)

Alabama (225) - 1683 Auburn (13) - 1329 LSU (4) - 1262 Arkansas (1) - 796 Texas A&M - 722 Mississippi State - 633 Ole Miss - 379

SEC Champion votes:

Alabama - 217 Auburn - 11 Georgia - 6 Florida, LSU - 3 Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt - 1

All other teams did not receive an SEC Champion vote

2017 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB - Derrius Guice, LSU

RB - Nick Chubb, Georgia

WR - Calvin Ridley, Alabama

WR - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL - Braden Smith, Auburn

OL - Martez Ivey, Florida

OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

C - Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB - Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

RB - Bo Scarbrough, Alabama

RB - Kamryn Pettway, Auburn

WR - Antonio Callaway, Florida

WR - J'Mon Moore, Missouri

TE - Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OL - Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

OL - Jashon Robertson, Tennessee

OL - K.J. Malone, LSU

OL - Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

C -Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

Third-Team

QB - Austin Allen, Arkansas

RB - Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt

RB - Sony Michel, Georgia

WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

WR - Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

TE - DeAndre Goolsby, Florida

OL - Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL - Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL - Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL - Koda Martin, Texas A&M

C - Will Clapp, LSU

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

DL - Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama

DL - Trenton Thompson, Georgia

DL - Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

LB - Arden Key, LSU

LB - Rashaan Evans, Alabama

LB - Roquan Smith, Georgia

DB - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

DB - Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

DB - Armani Watts, Texas A&M

DB - Duke Dawson, Florida

Second-Team

DL - Ceco Jefferson, Florida

DL - Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL - Christian LaCouture, LSU

DL - Denzil Ware, Kentucky

LB - Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama

LB - Skai Moore, South Carolina

LB - Tre' Williams, Auburn

DB - Tray Matthews, Auburn

DB - Donte Jackson, LSU

DB - Carlton Davis, Auburn

DB - Dominick Sanders, Georgia

Third-Team

DL - Marcell Frazier, Missouri

DL - Jabari Zuniga, Florida

DL - Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL - Rashard Lawrence, LSU

LB - Jordan Jones, Kentucky

LB - Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

LB - Oren Burks, Vanderbilt

DB - Anthony Averett, Alabama

DB - Marcell Harris, Florida

DB - Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB - Tony Brown, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - JK Scott, Alabama

PK - Daniel Carlson, Auburn

Returner - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

All-Purpose - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Johnny Townsend, Florida

PK - Eddy Piniero, Florida

Returner - Evan Berry, Tennssee

All-Purpose - Derrius Guice, LSU

Third-Team