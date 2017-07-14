SEC MD17: Media picks Bama to win Title, Dawgs to win East - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SEC MD17: Media picks Bama to win Title, Dawgs to win East

By Brooks Carter, Sports
The 2017 edition of SEC Media Days concluded yesterday, and as they do every year, the media members in attendance vote on where each SEC team will finish, and a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd All-SEC Team. Once again, the Alabama Crimson Tide were voted to win the conference championship. If the media's prediction holds true, it will be the Tide's 4th straight SEC Title (the 1993-96 Florida Gators were the last team to win four straight).

The Georgia Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC East (which would be their first trip to the title game since 2012). The Tennessee Volunteers were picked to finish 3rd in the East, receiving three 1st place votes. 

Alabama landed a league-high 16 players on All-SEC teams, the Dawgs had eight, and the Vols had four. 

Below is the full list of preseason rankings and teams:

SEC East (1st place votes in parenthesis)

  1. Georgia (138) - 1572
  2. Florida (96) - 1526
  3. Tennessee (3) - 998
  4. South Carolina (5) - 897
  5. Kentucky - 869
  6. Vanderbilt - 554
  7. Missouri - 388

SEC West (1st place votes in parenthesis)

  1. Alabama (225) - 1683
  2. Auburn (13) - 1329
  3. LSU (4) - 1262
  4. Arkansas (1) - 796
  5. Texas A&M - 722
  6. Mississippi State - 633
  7. Ole Miss - 379

SEC Champion votes:

  1. Alabama - 217
  2. Auburn - 11
  3. Georgia - 6
  4. Florida, LSU - 3
  5. Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt - 1

All other teams did not receive an SEC Champion vote

2017 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team

OFFENSE

First-Team

  • QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama
  • RB - Derrius Guice, LSU
  • RB - Nick Chubb, Georgia
  • WR - Calvin Ridley, Alabama
  • WR - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
  • TE - Isaac Nauta, Georgia
  • OL - Braden Smith, Auburn
  • OL - Martez Ivey, Florida
  • OL - Jonah Williams, Alabama
  • OL - Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
  • C - Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

Second-Team

  • QB - Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
  • RB - Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
  • RB - Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
  • WR - Antonio Callaway, Florida
  • WR - J'Mon Moore, Missouri
  • TE - Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
  • OL - Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
  • OL - Jashon Robertson, Tennessee
  • OL - K.J. Malone, LSU
  • OL - Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
  • C -Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

Third-Team

  • QB - Austin Allen, Arkansas
  • RB - Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
  • RB - Sony Michel, Georgia
  • WR - Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
  • WR - Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
  • TE - DeAndre Goolsby, Florida
  • OL - Lester Cotton, Alabama
  • OL - Greg Little, Ole Miss
  • OL - Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
  • OL - Koda Martin, Texas A&M
  • C - Will Clapp, LSU

DEFENSE

First-Team

  • DL - Da'Ron Payne, Alabama
  • DL - Da'Shawn Hand, Alabama
  • DL - Trenton Thompson, Georgia
  • DL - Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
  • LB - Arden Key, LSU
  • LB - Rashaan Evans, Alabama
  • LB - Roquan Smith, Georgia
  • DB - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
  • DB - Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
  • DB - Armani Watts, Texas A&M
  • DB - Duke Dawson, Florida

Second-Team

  • DL - Ceco Jefferson, Florida
  • DL - Marlon Davidson, Auburn
  • DL - Christian LaCouture, LSU
  • DL - Denzil Ware, Kentucky
  • LB - Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama
  • LB - Skai Moore, South Carolina
  • LB - Tre' Williams, Auburn
  • DB - Tray Matthews, Auburn
  • DB - Donte Jackson, LSU
  • DB - Carlton Davis, Auburn
  • DB - Dominick Sanders, Georgia

Third-Team

  • DL - Marcell Frazier, Missouri
  • DL - Jabari Zuniga, Florida
  • DL - Dontavius Russell, Auburn
  • DL - Rashard Lawrence, LSU
  • LB - Jordan Jones, Kentucky
  • LB - Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
  • LB - Oren Burks, Vanderbilt
  • DB - Anthony Averett, Alabama
  • DB - Marcell Harris, Florida
  • DB - Mike Edwards, Kentucky
  • DB - Tony Brown, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

  • P - JK Scott, Alabama
  • PK - Daniel Carlson, Auburn
  • Returner - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
  • All-Purpose - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second-Team

  • P - Johnny Townsend, Florida
  • PK - Eddy Piniero, Florida
  • Returner - Evan Berry, Tennssee
  • All-Purpose - Derrius Guice, LSU

Third-Team

  • P - Trevor Daniel, Tennessee
  • PK - Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss
  • Returner - Antonio Callaway, Florida
  • All-Purpose - Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
