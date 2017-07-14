Grundy County deputy fired for domestic assault charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County deputy fired for domestic assault charge

By WRCB Staff
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

A now-former Grundy County Sheriff deputy has been arrested on charges of domestic assault.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says that Alan LaLonde was arrested the evening of July 12, after an incident at a woman's home.

The alleged assault was witnessed by a second person.

LaLonde was released on bond, with a GPS monitor. 

"I am extremely disappointed the actions of our team member that has resulted in his termination from this office. An incident of this nature is unacceptable to me and only serves to tarnish and disdain the hard work done by the other members of this agency. Domestic violence is a serious allegation and will be taken as such by this agency," Shrum said in a news release. 

LaLonde has been relieved of his duty for conduct below the standards of the office and conduct unbecoming.

