FLW ANNOUNCES 2018 FLW TOUR SCHEDULE

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced the 2018 FLW Tour regular-season schedule Thursday in a live press event held at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST). The 2018 season will feature seven tournaments, broadcast in high-definition (HD) on NBC Sports Network, the Pursuit Channel and the World Fishing Network, which will showcase the best bass anglers in the world competing in the most competitive circuit in the sport.

2018 FLW Tour Regular-Season Schedule:

January 25-28 Lake Okeechobee Clewiston, Fla.

Hosted by Roland & Mary Ann Martin’s Resort and Marina

February 22-25 Harris Chain of Lakes Leesburg, Fla.

Hosted by Lake County, Florida

March 8-11 Lake Lanier Gainesville, Ga.

Hosted by the Gainesville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

April 12-15 Lake Cumberland Burnside, Ky.

Hosted by the Somerset Tourist and Convention Commission

April 26-29 Lewis Smith Lake Jasper, Ala.

Hosted by the Walker County Chamber of Commerce

May 17-20 Kentucky Lake Gilbertsville, Ky.

Hosted by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau

June 28-July 1 Lake St. Clair Detroit, Mich.

Hosted by the Detroit Sports Commission, Macomb County, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority and the Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce

The full schedule and expected patterns/details for each fishery can be found at FLWFishing.com.

In addition to the $125,000 paycheck that is awarded to FLW Tour winners, FLW will pay out at least $10,000 to pros down to 50th place along with one additional payout of $4,000 per boat over a 160-boat field.

In FLW Tour competition anglers are vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup, the world championship of bass fishing. The date and location for the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup will be unveiled on-stage at the 2017 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Murray in Columbia, South Carolina.

For details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter at Twitter.com/FLWFishing.