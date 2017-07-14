Soldier stands in rain to salute funeral procession - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Soldier stands in rain to salute funeral procession

By WRCB Staff
A Kentucky woman took a photo that's being widely shared on social media.

A solider, who came across a funeral procession in Pine Grove, KY, stopped his Jeep in the rain to stand at attention and salute the service member's passing.

Erin Hester shared the photo on Facebook and Instagram, and wrote, "This made my heart happy to see the amount of respect that this gentleman showed a family that he doesn't even know," and used the hashtags #values #respect in her post.

Her photo has been shared over 131,000 times.

