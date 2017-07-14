Chattanooga honors the Fallen Five this weekend

This Sunday will mark the two year anniversary of the July 16th terrorist attacks in Chattanooga.

Four U.S. Marines and one U.S. Navy sailor lost their lives in a terrorist attack at the U.S. Naval Reserve Center on Amincola Highway.

A Chattanooga police officer and a Navy sailor were also injured during the attack.

There will be events throughout the weekend in remembrance of the Fallen Five.

The Garden Club of Tennessee's 3rd District has organized a public event Friday afternoon to commemorate the placement of a Gold Star Plaque to honor the victims of the July 16, 2015, terrorist attack. The plaque will be located in the Tennessee Riverpark on Amnicola Highway, not far from the Naval Reserve where the men were killed.

On Saturday is the Chattanooga Heroes Run, the five-mile run will start at 8:00 a.m. at the navy operational support center near Amnicola highway and will end at the Hubert Fry Center in the Tennessee River Park, there will also be a children's fun run at 10 am

The Chattanooga strong community concert will host an event Sunday, which will include a moment of silence, live music, crafts, river paddling, food trucks and activities for kids.

The event will be at the Tennessee RiverPark at the Hubert Fry Center starting at 5:00 p.m.