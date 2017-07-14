Early morning police chase ends with one in custody - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning police chase ends with one in custody

By WRCB Staff

Just after 2:30 A.M. Friday morning, a call came into Hamilton County dispatch of a pursuit of a vehicle.

Dispatch tells Channel 3 it began on I-24 near the Rossville Blvd. exit and ended on Wilcox Blvd. at Tunnel Blvd.

The pursuit ended just after 3 A.M with a person taken into custody.

