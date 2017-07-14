Storms expected for Friday evening

Good Friday Morning,

The morning and early afternoon look to be dry, while storms look to arrive by 5PM this evening. There is a Marginal Threat for severe storms for Dunlap, Athens, Pikeville, and Tullahoma. The threat with the strongest storms are wind gusts up to 60 mph. Temperatures will heat up to 90 today with heat indices rising again to 95-100.

TONIGHT: Storms will likely be ongoing overnight. Rain amounts from 0.10" to 0.50" is looking good at this time. Temperatures remain warm through the evening with temperatures still in the mid-80s at 9PM.

THIS WEEKEND: Storms likely during the day Saturday. There is currently not a risk for severe storms at this time. Storms look to end near Dunlap, Pikeville, and Tullahoma in the early afternoon. The isolated storms could still be ongoing for areas near Dalton, Blue Ridge, and Ellijay through Sunday afternoon.

FRIDAY