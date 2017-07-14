Lookouts eat Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 after walkoff hit

(Lookouts.com) -- The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in game one of the home series for the Lookouts on Thursday night. History was made at AT&T Field on Thursday night when the Chattanooga Lookouts hosted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time ever. Jacksonville, who was previously known as the Jacksonville Suns until their rebranding, changed their named to the Jumbo Shrimp in 2017.

Chattanooga could not have asked for a better start, as Lookouts starting pitcher, Stephen Gonsalvesstruck out the side in order in the top of the first inning. Chattanooga would then score three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lookouts scored their first run of the game when Jon Rodriguez doubled on a fly ball to left field, scoring a speedy Levi Michael from first base. Max Murphy followed Rodriguez with a RBI single to center field, which allowed Rodriguez to score from second base. Chattanooga's third run of the inning came via a T.J. White double to center field, which allowed Max Murphy to score on the hit, giving the Lookouts a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.

Jacksonville clawed their way back throughout the game, beginning in the top of the third inning when Kyle Barrett produced a sacrifice fly, allowing Chris Diaz to score from third, to make the score 3-1. Jacksonville added another run in the top of the fourth inning when David Vidal sent a line drive RBI single into center field, scoring John Norwood form third base. Jacksonville tied the game in the top of the fifth inning when Austin Dean reached on a throwing error by Lookouts shortstop Ryan Walker. Brian Anderson scored from third base on the errant throw form Walker.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jacksonville took advantage of a T.J. White error and took a 4-3 lead when Vidal reached on a fielder's choice. Anderson, who doubled earlier in the inning, and advanced to third on a Dean single, scored on the play.

The Lookouts made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth, as LaMonte Wade led off the inning with a single to right field. Jon Rodriguez would then strike out, giving the Lookouts their first out of the inning. Max Murphy followed with a walk after a lengthy at bat. T.J. White came in clutch with a line drive double to left field, allowing LaMonte Wade to score from second base, tying the game 4-4. Jacksonville would then elect to intentionally walk Travis Harrison to load the bases, bringing Alex Perez to the plate. Perez would not disappoint, as he hit a sharp ground ball down the first base line, a fielder's choice that allowed Max Murphy to score from third base to give the Lookouts a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The Lookouts got things done on the mound as well. Gonsalves provided the Lookouts with 5 solid innings of work. Gonsalves allowed just one earned run and struck out nine. Randy LeBlanc, provided the Lookouts with three more solid innings. LeBlanc managed to scatter three hits and did not allow a run. Hard throwing Paul Clemens shutout Jacksonville's offense in the top of the ninth and earned his third win of the season.

Game two between the Lookouts and the Jumbo Shrimp will take place on Friday, July 14th at 7:15 PM (ET) at AT&T Field. RHP, Kohl Stewart (2-4, 3.73) will get the start for the Lookouts and RHP Joe Gunkel (2-6, 5.40) will get the start for Jumbo Shrimp.