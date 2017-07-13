Polk Co. mother charged with aggravated child abuse

A Polk County mother was arrested for aggravated child neglect/abuse after her child was taken to a local hospital with several injuries that could not be explained.

The arrest report says 25-year-old Jessica Lee Mendez gave officers several different statements when questioned about the numerous injuries found on her child.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was contacted by DCS when the child arrived at the hospital with a femur fracture that the report says was consistent with child abuse.

The child also had multiple skull fractures, a fractured arm and wrist, fractured ribs and two black eyes, along with several bruises.

Mendez told officers she's the child's sole caretaker and could not explain how the child was injured.

She is currently housed at the Polk County Justice Center until arraignment.

