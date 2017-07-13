Chattanooga PD investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening after a victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police spokesperson Rob Simmons confirms the shooting and says officers are trying to find out where it happened.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, a "person shot" call was reported at 5:27 p.m. at Tunnel Boulevard and Lightfoot Mill Road.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

