Chattanooga PD investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening after a victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police spokesperson Rob Simmons confirms the shooting and says officers are trying to find out where it happened.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, a "person shot" call was reported at 5:27 p.m. at Tunnel Boulevard and Lightfoot Mill Road.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

