Chattanooga man helps improve local schools

A Chattanooga businessman is giving his time and money to help improve local schools.

Darrell Wyke is a personal fitness instructor and the owner of “We Sacrifice, We Excel” gym.

In April, Wyke helped Howard School’s football stadium get some much-needed improvements.

Wyke says he and a friend from Nashville came up with $25,000 to redo the football field so kids can be proud to play there.

“It's my civic duty as an American citizen to be this way. I take pride in my community,” Wyke told Channel 3.

When the community heard what Wyke was doing, many donors stepped up to fix the press box, repair the concession stand and repaint the stadium.

“It spurred the whole community to get behind Howard School,” said Wyke.

Now Wyke, who is also a minister, is making a difference at more schools.

He recently painted a rusted goal post at Orchard Knob.

He says he also bought a zero turn lawnmower for Brainerd High School so the coaching staff and players can take care of the football field.

Wyke says he’ll give 10 motivational speeches to students this school year and provide meals before Thursday night games.

“They didn't have any dumbbells in their weight rooms and rubber bands. We immediately got that and we bought 65 new uniforms,” said Wyke.

Wyke says he wants to help local students succeed on the field, in the classroom and in life.

A couple of the schools Wyke is helping are on the list of Hamilton County’s five lowest performing schools.

Tennessee Education commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen was in Chattanooga this week and said she and community leaders are looking at ways to improve those schools and community involvement can play a big part in that.