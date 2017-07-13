Dalton books ESPN2 football game vs Harrison in October

The Dalton Catamounts will play on ESPN2 against region rival Harrison led by the nations top ranked recruit Justin Fields on October 19 at Harrison High School.

Dalton Head Coach Matt Land said, "it's great exposure for our school and community. I've always said we have one of the best programs in the nation and I'm excited for the opportunity."

Dalton and Harrison finished one and two in R6-AAAAAA last year. The Cats beat Harrison 31-14 at home on their way to the region title in 2016.

Harrison quarterback Justin Fields recently jumped Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville QB) as the nations top-ranked recruit for the class of 2018.

Fields is an undecided 5-star dual-threat quarterback who Land calls, "Cam Newton-esque."

Fields is 6'3'', 221lb and is also one of the highest ranked baseball recruits in the nation.

Land said of Fields, "he never panics on the field."

This news was first reported by WRCB Sports Contributor Brooks Carter.