Bugs, mildew in ice machine and dirty surfaces in this week's RRC

In Hamilton County, inspectors found several restaurants with food storage and cleanliness issues, but not serious enough to warrant failing scores.

At the Big River Grille, inspectors found mildew in the ice machine, They scored an 85. At the McDonald's on Browns Ferry Road, they discovered signs on insects/insects present at the establishment, giving them a score of 85 as well.

This week's scores include:

81 Hardee's 6305 Ringgold Road ; reasons including food contact surfaces not clean, improper cooling methods used, manager did not demonstrate food safety knowledge, multiple dirty surfaces.

222 Broad Street; reasons including mildew in ice machine, cutting board heavily scarred, mildew in cold holding units. 87 Terminal Brewhouse 1464 Market Street

92 Little Caesar's 1420 Dodson Avenue

92 Jack's 3530 Cummings Highway

92 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway

92 Figgy's 805 Chestnut Street

94 Hickory Pit BBQ 5611 Ringgold Road

94 Arby's 4766 Highway 58

94 Wine Down 9431 Bradmore Lane

95 Porter's 827 Broad Street

96 Popeye's 6105 Ringgold Road

96 Dosa Hut 6940 Lee Highway

96 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road

97 Red Lobster 2200 Bams Drive

97 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road

97 Pizza Hut Delivery 1204 Hixson Pike

97 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike

97 Wendy's 7019 Shallowford Road

97 Hardee's 4831 Highway 58

98 Sugar Shoppe 7540 East Brainerd Road

98 8° Fahrenheit Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Road

98 O'Charley's 5031 Hixson Pike

98 Zaxby's 4815 Highway 58

98 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road

98 McDonald's 4123 Hixson Pike

98 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 401 Broad Street

98 Pura Vida 163 River Street

98 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58

98 KFC Long John Silvers 4856 Highway 58

98 Nature's Table 6730 Customer Delight Drive

99 Burger King 6767 Mountain Creek Road

99 Domino's Pizza 5730 Highway 58

99 Hibachi Express 7401 East Brainerd Road

99 Zaxby's 8884 Old Lee Highway

100 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road

100 Sweet Frog 2288 Gunbarrel Road

100 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road

100 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway

100 Tikiz Shaved Ice 7738 Standifer Gap Road

100 Subway 6469 Lee Highway

100 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road

100 Blue Grass Grill 55 E. Main Street

Hotels

93 Read House 827 Broad Street

Daycares

90 Tiny Tigers 1200 Holtzclaw Avenue

100 Best Beginnings 2029 Hickory Valley Road

Georgia inspections (by county)

Catoosa County

100 - Bojangles' 2051 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

99 - Boyd's Speedway (Grand Stand) 1481 Scruggs Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736

99 - Cabela's Inc. - 350 Cobb Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742 Re-inspection from June 22, 2017 Score: 62

98 - Caffeine Addicts - 7819 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736

100 - Catering By Alan - 146 Hunt Dr Rossville, Ga 30741

100 - Choo Choo Bar-B-Que - 1670 Old Mill Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736

88 - Ci Ci's - 723 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

100 - Cook Out - Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

96 - Cracker Barrel (Ringgold) 562 - 50 Biscuit Way Ringgold, Ga 30736

90 - Econo Lodge Inn And Suites - 2120 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

81 - El Pueblito - 23 Legion St Ringgold, Ga 30736

100 - Fruteria El Gordo - 400 Direct Connection Dr Rossville, Ga 30741

89 - Golden Corral - 760 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

96 - Guthrie's Restaurant (Ringgold) - 67 Poplar Springs Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736

100 - Hardee's (Battlefield Pkwy) - 1086 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

93 - Home Plate Inc - 7807 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736

100 - Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Hwy) - 5387 Alabama Hwy Ringgold, Ga 30736

96 - Legendairy Ice Cream & Coffee Shop Llc. - 260 Lafayette St Ringgold, Ga 30736

88 - Little Caesars Pizza (Nashville St) - 6977 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736

88 - Logan's Road House (Battlefield Pkwy) - 2584 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

95 - Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant - 2467 Lafayette Rd Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

100 - Pork Rind Palace - 400 Direct Connection Dr Rossville, Ga 30741

96 - Seasons Hibachi - 56 Battlefield Station Dr Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

95 - Sonic (Battlefield Pkwy) 1078 - 1783 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

89 - Sonic (Hwy 41) 4752 - 6645 Hwy 41 Ringgold, Ga 30736

84 - Tropical Sno - Seasonal - 2336 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

95 - Waffle House (Hwy 151) 554 - 5411 Highway 151 Ringgold, Ga 30736

81 - Windstone Golf Club - 9230 Windstone Dr Ringgold, Ga 30736

92 - Winners Development Llc - 59 Kellerhalls Ln Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

95 - Zaxby's - 2541 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742

Dade County

100 - Cloudland Canyon State Park - 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rising Fawn, Ga 30738

96 - Dade County Detention Center - 75 Case Ave Trenton, Ga 30752

94 - Thatcher's Barbeque And Grille - 12366 S Main St Frnt Trenton, Ga 30752

97 - Wildwood Lifestyle Center & Hospital - 435 Lifestyle Ln Po Box 129 Wildwood, Ga 30757

Murray County

97 - Brass Lantern - 3042 Highway 76 Chatsworth, Ga 30705

92 - Captain D's - 1125 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705

96 - China Wok - Bi-Lo Shopping Center Chatsworth, Ga 30705

100 - Debbie's Drive In - 5338 Highway 76 Chatsworth, Ga 30705

96 - Domino's Pizza - 3551 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, Ga 30705

98 - Fort Mountain State Park - Highway 52 E Chatsworth, Ga 30705

100 - Four Way Drive In - Highway 225 S Chatsworth, Ga 30705

100 - Los Amigos - 604 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705

87 - Mcdonald's - 1047 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705 - Re-inspection from June 15, 2017

100 - Pleasant Valley Mountain Grill - 4564 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, Ga 30705

97 - Subway--Chatsworth - 401 S Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705

90 - Subway--Eton - 79 Highway 286 D Eton, Ga 30724

100 - The Overlook Inn - 9440 Highway 52 E Chatsworth, Ga 30705

96 - Zaxby's - 1015 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705

Walker County

96 - Americas Best Value Inn & Suites - 2209 N Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728

89 - Camp New Dawn 226 S Cedar Ln Chickamauga, Ga 30707 - Re-inspection from June 21, 2017 Score: 67, Grade: U

90 - China Buffet - 1141 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728

100 - Chuck Wagon Concessions - 726 Park City Rd Rossville, Ga 30741

91 - Greg's Restaurant - 12560 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, Ga 30707

95 - Hardee's - Chickamauga - 12876 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, Ga 30707

95 - Hardee's - Lafayette - 813 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728

91 - Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills - 800 Patterson Rd Lafayette, Ga 30728

96 - Lafayette Health Care - 205 Road Runner Blvd Lafayette, Ga 30728

100 - Lifestyle Cusine - 67 Sanford Ln Flintstone, Ga 30725

95 - Pigeon Mountain Country Store - Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads Chickamauga, Ga 30707

97 - Roper - Five Star Food Service - 1507 Broomtown Rd Lafayette, Ga 30728

96 - Snack Shack - 923 Schmitt Rd Rossville, Ga 30741

93 - Sonic Drive In Lafayette - 313 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728

85 - Sonic Drive In Rossville - 820 Chickamauga Ave Rossville, Ga 30741

86 - Southern Bliss - 1411 N Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728

93 - Subway - Rock Springs Food Inc. - 8175 Hwy 27 Rock Spring, Ga 30739

83 - Susan's Diner - 3551 Chattanooga Valley Rd Flintstone, Ga 30725

88 - Taco Bell - 902 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728

100 - Three E Designs, Llc - 11016 Hwy 157 Rising Fawn, Ga 30738

97 - Walker County Nutrition Center - 636 S Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728

90 - Wanda's Restaurant - 20 Pinoak Dr Rock Spring, Ga 30739



Whitfield County