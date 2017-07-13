Bugs, mildew in ice machine and dirty surfaces in this week's RRC

In Hamilton County, inspectors found several restaurants with food storage and cleanliness issues, but not serious enough to warrant failing scores.
At the Big River Grille, inspectors found mildew in the ice machine, They scored an 85. At the McDonald's on Browns Ferry Road, they discovered signs on insects/insects present at the establishment, giving them a score of 85 as well.
This week's scores include:
- 81 Hardee's 6305 Ringgold Road; reasons including food contact surfaces not clean, improper cooling methods used, manager did not demonstrate food safety knowledge, multiple dirty surfaces.
- 83 Heart Attack Shack 4345 Ringgold Road; reasons including contamination during food prep, storage and display, food not separated and protected properly, improper heating methods used, poor ventilation.
- 84 Jefferson's 618 Georgia Avenue; reasons including improper cooling methods, hand-washing sink not accessible, food surfaces dirty, not well organized.
- 85 McDonald's 156 Browns Ferry Road; reasons including signs of insects/insects present, chemicals not labeled/stored properly.
- 85 Chattanooga Smoke House 416 MLK Blvd.; reasons including cutting board too badly damaged to continue use, inside microwave dirty, holes in wall large enough for rodents to enter. Corrected to 95.
- 85 Read House 827 Broad Street; reasons including chipping paint from ceiling over prep areas, food debris on slicer and under units, cutting boards badly scarred. Corrected to 94.
- 86 Big River Grille 222 Broad Street; reasons including mildew in ice machine, cutting board heavily scarred, mildew in cold holding units.
- 87 Terminal Brewhouse 1464 Market Street
- 92 Little Caesar's 1420 Dodson Avenue
- 92 Jack's 3530 Cummings Highway
- 92 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway
- 92 Figgy's 805 Chestnut Street
- 94 Hickory Pit BBQ 5611 Ringgold Road
- 94 Arby's 4766 Highway 58
- 94 Wine Down 9431 Bradmore Lane
- 95 Porter's 827 Broad Street
- 96 Popeye's 6105 Ringgold Road
- 96 Dosa Hut 6940 Lee Highway
- 96 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road
- 97 Red Lobster 2200 Bams Drive
- 97 Zaxby's 623 Signal Mountain Road
- 97 Pizza Hut Delivery 1204 Hixson Pike
- 97 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike
- 97 Wendy's 7019 Shallowford Road
- 97 Hardee's 4831 Highway 58
- 98 Sugar Shoppe 7540 East Brainerd Road
- 98 8° Fahrenheit Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 O'Charley's 5031 Hixson Pike
- 98 Zaxby's 4815 Highway 58
- 98 Salsarita's 2115 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 McDonald's 4123 Hixson Pike
- 98 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 401 Broad Street
- 98 Pura Vida 163 River Street
- 98 McDonald's 4608 Highway 58
- 98 KFC Long John Silvers 4856 Highway 58
- 98 Nature's Table 6730 Customer Delight Drive
- 99 Burger King 6767 Mountain Creek Road
- 99 Domino's Pizza 5730 Highway 58
- 99 Hibachi Express 7401 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Zaxby's 8884 Old Lee Highway
- 100 Zaxby's 7328 Shallowford Road
- 100 Sweet Frog 2288 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Highway
- 100 Tikiz Shaved Ice 7738 Standifer Gap Road
- 100 Subway 6469 Lee Highway
- 100 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Blue Grass Grill 55 E. Main Street
Hotels
- 93 Read House 827 Broad Street
Daycares
- 90 Tiny Tigers 1200 Holtzclaw Avenue
- 100 Best Beginnings 2029 Hickory Valley Road
Georgia inspections (by county)
Catoosa County
- 100 - Bojangles' 2051 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 99 - Boyd's Speedway (Grand Stand) 1481 Scruggs Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 99 - Cabela's Inc. - 350 Cobb Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742 Re-inspection from June 22, 2017 Score: 62
- 98 - Caffeine Addicts - 7819 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 100 - Catering By Alan - 146 Hunt Dr Rossville, Ga 30741
- 100 - Choo Choo Bar-B-Que - 1670 Old Mill Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 88 - Ci Ci's - 723 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 100 - Cook Out - Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 96 - Cracker Barrel (Ringgold) 562 - 50 Biscuit Way Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 90 - Econo Lodge Inn And Suites - 2120 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 81 - El Pueblito - 23 Legion St Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 100 - Fruteria El Gordo - 400 Direct Connection Dr Rossville, Ga 30741
- 89 - Golden Corral - 760 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 96 - Guthrie's Restaurant (Ringgold) - 67 Poplar Springs Rd Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 100 - Hardee's (Battlefield Pkwy) - 1086 Battlefield Pkwy Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 93 - Home Plate Inc - 7807 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 100 - Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Hwy) - 5387 Alabama Hwy Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 96 - Legendairy Ice Cream & Coffee Shop Llc. - 260 Lafayette St Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 88 - Little Caesars Pizza (Nashville St) - 6977 Nashville St Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 88 - Logan's Road House (Battlefield Pkwy) - 2584 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 95 - Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant - 2467 Lafayette Rd Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 100 - Pork Rind Palace - 400 Direct Connection Dr Rossville, Ga 30741
- 96 - Seasons Hibachi - 56 Battlefield Station Dr Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 95 - Sonic (Battlefield Pkwy) 1078 - 1783 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 89 - Sonic (Hwy 41) 4752 - 6645 Hwy 41 Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 84 - Tropical Sno - Seasonal - 2336 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 95 - Waffle House (Hwy 151) 554 - 5411 Highway 151 Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 81 - Windstone Golf Club - 9230 Windstone Dr Ringgold, Ga 30736
- 92 - Winners Development Llc - 59 Kellerhalls Ln Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
- 95 - Zaxby's - 2541 Battlefield Pkwy Fort Oglethorpe, Ga 30742
Dade County
- 100 - Cloudland Canyon State Park - 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rising Fawn, Ga 30738
- 96 - Dade County Detention Center - 75 Case Ave Trenton, Ga 30752
- 94 - Thatcher's Barbeque And Grille - 12366 S Main St Frnt Trenton, Ga 30752
- 97 - Wildwood Lifestyle Center & Hospital - 435 Lifestyle Ln Po Box 129 Wildwood, Ga 30757
Murray County
- 97 - Brass Lantern - 3042 Highway 76 Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 92 - Captain D's - 1125 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 96 - China Wok - Bi-Lo Shopping Center Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 100 - Debbie's Drive In - 5338 Highway 76 Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 96 - Domino's Pizza - 3551 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 98 - Fort Mountain State Park - Highway 52 E Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 100 - Four Way Drive In - Highway 225 S Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 100 - Los Amigos - 604 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 87 - Mcdonald's - 1047 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705 - Re-inspection from June 15, 2017
- 100 - Pleasant Valley Mountain Grill - 4564 Highway 411 North Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 97 - Subway--Chatsworth - 401 S Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 90 - Subway--Eton - 79 Highway 286 D Eton, Ga 30724
- 100 - The Overlook Inn - 9440 Highway 52 E Chatsworth, Ga 30705
- 96 - Zaxby's - 1015 N Third Ave Chatsworth, Ga 30705
Walker County
- 96 - Americas Best Value Inn & Suites - 2209 N Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728
- 89 - Camp New Dawn 226 S Cedar Ln Chickamauga, Ga 30707 - Re-inspection from June 21, 2017 Score: 67, Grade: U
- 90 - China Buffet - 1141 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 100 - Chuck Wagon Concessions - 726 Park City Rd Rossville, Ga 30741
- 91 - Greg's Restaurant - 12560 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, Ga 30707
- 95 - Hardee's - Chickamauga - 12876 N Hwy 27 Chickamauga, Ga 30707
- 95 - Hardee's - Lafayette - 813 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 91 - Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills - 800 Patterson Rd Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 96 - Lafayette Health Care - 205 Road Runner Blvd Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 100 - Lifestyle Cusine - 67 Sanford Ln Flintstone, Ga 30725
- 95 - Pigeon Mountain Country Store - Hwy 193 Davis Cross Roads Chickamauga, Ga 30707
- 97 - Roper - Five Star Food Service - 1507 Broomtown Rd Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 96 - Snack Shack - 923 Schmitt Rd Rossville, Ga 30741
- 93 - Sonic Drive In Lafayette - 313 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 85 - Sonic Drive In Rossville - 820 Chickamauga Ave Rossville, Ga 30741
- 86 - Southern Bliss - 1411 N Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728
- 93 - Subway - Rock Springs Food Inc. - 8175 Hwy 27 Rock Spring, Ga 30739
- 83 - Susan's Diner - 3551 Chattanooga Valley Rd Flintstone, Ga 30725
- 88 - Taco Bell - 902 N Main St Lafayette, Ga 30728
- 100 - Three E Designs, Llc - 11016 Hwy 157 Rising Fawn, Ga 30738
- 97 - Walker County Nutrition Center - 636 S Main St La Fayette, Ga 30728
- 90 - Wanda's Restaurant - 20 Pinoak Dr Rock Spring, Ga 30739
Whitfield County
- 94 - Ann's Place - 2499 Abutment Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 85 - Antonio's Mexican Restaurant - 3590 S Dixie Hwy Dalton, Ga 30720
- 96 - Arby's #7350 - 2101 E Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 91 - Big D's Taqueria - 3451 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga 30721
- 95 - Big John's Express - 1806 S Dixie Hwy Ste A Dalton, Ga 30721
- 87 - Burger Den - Rocky Face - 2620 Chattanooga Rd Rocky Face, Ga 30740
- 94 - Cambiando Vidas - 101 Easterling St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 94 - Captain D's #3577 - 1236 Glenwood Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 98- Carmike Cinemas 12 - 875 Walnut Square Blvd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 99 - Centro De Bienestar - 2705 Airport Rd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 91 - Cherokee Brewing & Pizza Company - 207 W Cuyler St Dalton, Ga 30720 - Re-inspection from June 15, 2017 Score: 77
- 98 - Club Nutricional - 700 Redwine St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 100 - Comfort Inn & Suites - 905 W Bridge Rd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 98 - Country Inn & Suites - 903 W Bridge Rd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 90 - Country Inn & Suites - 903 W Bridge Rd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 98 - Crescent City Tavern Inc. - 324 S Depot St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 98 - Crosspointe Christian Centre - 2681 Underwood St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 91 - Daisy's Snack Bar - 3451 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga 30721
- 91 - Domino's Pizza - 222 W Cuyler St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 93 - Elote La Palma - 3451 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga 30721
- 93 - Elote La Palma 2 - 175 Felker Cir Dalton, Ga 30721
- 94 - G & G's Catering - 1109 N Hamilton St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 95 - Gio's Mexican Grill - 603 Fleming St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 93 - Gold's Gym - 816 Walnut Square Blvd Bldg E Dalton, Ga 30721
- 75 - Gorditas Purita - 1201 N Thornton Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 100 - Hampton Inn - Dalton - 1000 Market St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 99 - Health Zone, Vida Activay Saludable - 2004 E Morris St Ste C Dalton, Ga 30721
- 100 - Holiday Inn Express & Suites - 865 Holiday Inn Dr Dalton, Ga 30720
- 100 - Howard Johnson - 790 College Dr Dalton, Ga 30720
- 95 - Karo's Corn Place - 3541 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga 30721
- 92 - KFC #256 - 1519 W Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 89 - Krystal #Dlt 001 - 301 W Waugh St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 98 - La Quinta Inn & Suites - 715 College Dr Dalton, Ga 30720
- 89 - Lalo's To Go - 221 W Cuyler St Dalton, Ga 30720 - - Re-inspection for June 16, 2017 Score: 82
- 92 - Logan's Roadhouse - 811 Walnut Square Blvd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 94 - Longhorn's Steakhouse #5130 - 1315 W Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30720 Re-inspection from June 13, 2017 Score: 82
- 94 - Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant - 101 Cottonwood Mill Rd Tunnel Hill, Ga 30755
- 90 - Los Pablos - 1513 W Walnut Ave Ste 6 Dalton, Ga 30720
- 97 - Los Pablos #2 - 2204 Chattanooga Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 85 - Marco's Pizza - 785 Shugart Rd Ste 8 Dalton, Ga 30720
- 99 - Marisco's Puerto Vallarta, Inc. - 1205 S Thornton Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 96 - McDonald's #28059 - 142 Carbondale Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 95 - McDonald's #35080 - 2531 E Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 87 - Mel's Diner - 1359 Dawnville Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 91 - Miller Brothers Rib Shack - 606 E Morris St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 90 - More Than Greens - 113 W King St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 89 - Morningside - 2470 Dug Gap Rd Dalton, Ga 30720
- 96 - Nob North Snack Bar - 298 Nob North Dr Cohutta, Ga 30710
- 96 - Nutricion Familiar - 307 Smith Industrial Blvd Ste E Dalton, Ga 30721
- 98 - Quinton Memorial Rehab Center - 1115 Burleyson Rd Dalton, Ga 30720 - Re-inspection from June 30, 2017 Score: 73
- 85 - Raspas Idaly - 1826 Wendell St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 90 - Reflections at Tranquility of Dalton - 494 Grove Park Way Dalton, Ga 30721
- 96 - Retro Bowl, Llc - 302 Red Cross Dr Dalton, Ga 30720
- 100 - Ryman Hall/Fellowship Center - 2203 S Dixie Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 96 - Shoney's #1249 - 1302 W Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 92 - Sonic #937 - 2702 Airport Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 95 - Sonic #939 - 1201 Glenwood Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 91 - Starbucks @ Kroger #458 - 1365 W Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 89 - Subway #10742 - 1281 Glenwood Ave Dalton, Ga 30721
- 99 - Subway #2177 - 906 S Thornton Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 92 - Subway #421 - 142 Carbondale Rd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 96 - The Sweet Spot - 336 S Hamilton St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 97 - Tacos Beto - 1009 Morris St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 96 - Tacos To Go - 807 N Hamilton St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 96 - Taqueria El Rey - 1705 E Morris St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 82 - Taqueria El Sabor - 602 Mlk Jr. Blvd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 95 - Taqueria Villa Juarez - 1103 E Morris St Dalton, Ga 30721
- 91 - Town Square Cafe - 116 W King St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 96 - Tutti Frutti Estilo Mexicano - 3451 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga 30721
- 86 - Vida Activa - 520 Mlk Blvd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 90 - Waffle House #445 - 1527 W Walnut Ave Dalton, Ga 30720
- 81 - Wendy's - 2600 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Dalton, Ga 30721
- 94 - Willie's Burger Shack - 301 W Emory St Dalton, Ga 30720
- 98 - Zaxby's - 872 College Dr Dalton, Ga 30720