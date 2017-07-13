Judge rules Walker Co. must pay Erlanger in defaulted loan

A U.S. Appeals judge Thursday ruled that Walker County must pay Erlanger more than eight million dollars in a defaulted loan.

In 2011, Erlanger agreed to loan up to 20 million dollars to help Hutcheson Medical Center located in Walker County.

Hutcheson provided service for Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties.

Officials with all three counties and the hospital agreed to the loan, but Hutcheson could not make the payments and three years later filed Chapter 11 so the hospital could reorganize.

Hutcheson defaulted on the loan leaving Walker County to make the payments, which the sole commissioner at the time refused to do.

Following Thursday's ruling, Walker County now has to pay 8.7 million dollars.



