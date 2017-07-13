RECALL: Portable propane cylinders

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for roughly 24,000 YSN Imports Flame King refillable propane cylinder.

The cylinders can leak propane gas, posing fire and explosion hazards.

There are five sizes ranging from 14 ounces to a pound.

The company has received two reports of the connecting valve starting to unscrew from the cylinder.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using propane cylinders and contact YSN Imports for a full refund or replacement.

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Kamps, Propane Depot, U-Haul and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2013 through September 2016 for between $10 and $15.

You can call YSN Imports toll-free at 855-215-4970 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at flameking7685@stericycle.com or online at www.flameking.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

