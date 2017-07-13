Bellhops hires Uber general manager as CEO - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bellhops hires Uber general manager as CEO

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Kulick, Producer
Connect
Luke Marklin Luke Marklin
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A local moving company will now be run by the General Manager of the ride-sharing service, Uber.

Luke Marklin will now take over as CEO Bellhops next week.

Stephen Vlahos and Cameron Doddy started the business seven years ago. 

Vlahos says he will remain a board member of the company.

Bellhops employs about 100 people but has thousands of contract workers across the country.

Those employees schedule to move people by using a smartphone app.
    
Marklin will start July 18.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.