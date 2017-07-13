Bellhops hires Uber general manager as CEO

A local moving company will now be run by the General Manager of the ride-sharing service, Uber.

Luke Marklin will now take over as CEO Bellhops next week.

Stephen Vlahos and Cameron Doddy started the business seven years ago.

Vlahos says he will remain a board member of the company.

Bellhops employs about 100 people but has thousands of contract workers across the country.

Those employees schedule to move people by using a smartphone app.



Marklin will start July 18.