Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat Build

Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat Build

(WXIA) - Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed at a Habitat build in Winnipeg this morning.

CBC reporters were on scene covering the build and reported paramedics and firefighters scrambled to the site. Witnesses report Carter was suffering from dehydration. 

A spokesman for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg with the president confirmed the collapse and said "He's going to be OK."  Carter is headed to Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital. 

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford sent a statement to 11Alive news:

President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.

A spokesperson for the Carter Center in Atlanta declined comment, saying all updates would come through Habitat for Humanity. 

The 92-year-old president and his wife, Rosalynn, are longtime supporters of Habitat for Humanity. 

