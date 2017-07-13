Porch package bandits get stinky surprise - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Porch package bandits get stinky surprise

(KSL) - Brian Calitri's porch has been a prime target for package thieves.

"The last four years it's gotten really bad," Calitri said.

His Salt Lake City home has been hit dozens of times and he's filed more than 30 police reports, he said.

And despite his surveillance cameras giving police extra evidence, he said each time the thieves typically get away.

"I always file a police report but it's tough to track them down, so I end up having to do my own thing and it works, it really works," Calitiri said.

So over the last two months, he developed an interesting deterrent for thieves -- dog poop.

Calitiri's dog, Jimmy, will help him curb the criminals. Jimmy's deed? Filling decoy boxes.

