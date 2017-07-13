Police chase ends with crash in Hamilton County

A police chase across county lines ended in a crash Thursday morning on Browntown Road.

The pursuit began with Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a vehicle with two suspects inside.

When the vehicle crashed in the 6000 block of Browntown Road, one suspect was taken into custody, but the other took off on foot.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were called in to help find the second suspect, who was caught about an hour later at the intersection of Levi Road and Levi Road Extension, about three miles from the crash site.