Tennessee cities adjust to law letting guns in buses and terminals

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - The city of Nashville fought a losing battle this spring as a state law passed that lets people with gun permits enter city buses and its main bus terminal with their guns.

Nashville is now among several cities in Tennessee to tweak its bus system rules just enough to follow the new law without advertising that guns can be carried more freely.

The change in Nashville's rules doesn't provide much comfort to some parents whose children are among thousands using city buses to get to school every day.

The NRA-backed law makes local governments choose either to use metal detectors at many public facilities or to let handgun permit-holders bring guns.

Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville likewise have changed policies to let permit holders carry guns on buses and at stations.

