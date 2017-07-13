Humid today, with a chance of afternoon storms

Good Thursday Morning,

It starts off sunny and humid this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. This afternoon will bring scattered storms from 2PM-8PM during the day. These look to be more widely scattered. Rain amounts expected will range from 0.01" up to 0.40". The highest amounts look to be near Altamont this afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, it will be HOT and HUMID again. Heat indices will climb to the upper 90s to near 100 in some locations. Outdoor activity should be limited this afternoon.

TONIGHT: It looks quiet and muggy again this evening. Temperatures look to still be warm in the mid 80s at 9PM. Heat indices will likely still be in the low 90s at this time.

FRIDAY: There is a storm chance during the day tomorrow. A Marginal Risk for severe weather for those north of Walden, Jasper, and Cleveland, including the cities of Dunlap and Dayton. We'll need to keep an eye on a few strong storms tomorrow capable of producing up to 60 mph wind gusts and large hail.

THURSDAY