UPDATE: Shooting victim shows up at local hospital

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the 3800 block of Youngstown Road.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting victim, 20-year-old Dejuan Scott, showed up at a local emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim transported himself to the hospital via personal vehicle and notified police that he was shot on Youngstown Road.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

