Trump prays with evangelical leaders in Oval Office

by ANDREW RAFFERTY

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spent part of Wednesday praying with evangelical leaders in the Oval Office.

Social media posts from attendees show the president’s head bowed in prayer as those around him laid their hands on the commander-in-chief. Vice President Mike Pence is also seen in the picture praying.

“Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP ,” Johnnie Moore, a former senior vice president at Liberty University, tweeted.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the group was a faith advisory council that meets "from time to time to speak about issues important to that community."

The visit from the group, who overwhelmingly supported Trump during the 2016 election, was not on the White House schedule.

“You didn’t let me down and I will never, ever let you down, you know that,” Trump said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Trump leaves Wednesday evening for France.

