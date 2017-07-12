Crime Stoppers: The unsolved murder of Aisha Bearden

Last week, July 4th, marked Aisha Bearden's birthday and one year since she was found, strangled to death, in her College Hill Courts home.

"Aisha's case it is still in the front of our minds and we still work on it on a regular basis," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "The family had been trying to contact Aisha for several days. They were unable to get a hold of her, so they went to her residence and still were not able to make contact."

Family members made the awful discovery themselves after finally making their way in to her home around 2:00 in the afternoon.

"Aisha was found inside her residence with trauma to her upper torso, so the Medical Examiner's Office determined that it was manual strangulation that killed Aisha," Sgt. Miller explained. "Twenty-three years old is extremely young and so it's very important for her family to get some closure."

It is long past time to get a ruthless, dangerous killer out of and away from society.

"Strangulation is very close and personal type of way to die," Miller added. "So, it's very important that we take this person off the street as quickly as possible."

You could be eligible for up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash whether or not you know the name of the murderer.

We just need information.

"Some of the things that we're looking for is: who she spent the day with that day, on July 4, or the day before, if you saw her out-and-about, if you saw her at the grocery store, at a convenience store or near her house or yours," Miller said. "Those apartments are very close and usually everyone's outside."

Help this family and this community find justice.

"The best thing to do is," said Miller, "if you have any information, this is the best program where you can provide the information to investigators and no one will ever know your name."

Call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Sgt. Miller to get back in touch with you. He may have questions, but he will never ask who you are.