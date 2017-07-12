Local company offering free cleaning to fight cancer

A local cleaning company is offering free house cleaning to local mothers who are fighting cancer.

Two Maids and a Mop officials say the reason is so those mothers can concentrate on getting better and spending more time with their families.

The maids dust, mop and vacuum the mothers homes.

The staff at the local Two Maids & A Mop office works with Cleaning for a Reason, a national non-profit organization, to find patients like Connie. Almost always these women feel like they are either a bad mom or wife – if they can’t continue to play the role of “caregiver in chief.” Two Maids & A Mop goes in and does the work over a four-month period.

Contact them at (423) 894 – 0346.