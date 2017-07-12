Family of baby who died in hot car holding benefit for funeral e - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Family of baby who died in hot car holding benefit for funeral expenses

Posted: Updated:
11-month-old Kiara is shown in a family-provided photo. 11-month-old Kiara is shown in a family-provided photo.
Family and friends collecting donations for 11-month-old Kiara. Family and friends collecting donations for 11-month-old Kiara.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Family and friends are coming together to raise to money for funeral expenses for an infant who passed away after being left in a hot car over the weekend.

A fish fry is being held today to raise money for the funeral of 11-month-old Kiara McCullough.

Family members say they're doing all they can to make sure Kiara's funeral expenses are covered. Monday, friends and family gathered near a memorial for Kiara, working tirelessly to collect donations in buckets. 

READ MORE | UPDATE: Parents charged after baby's death have history with CPS

The fish fry is being held until 8:00 p.m. across the street from Extreme Car Wash at 3231 Wilcox Boulevard.

The family says the event will continue past 8:00 p.m. to accommodate a large a turnout. 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.