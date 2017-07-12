Family of baby who died in hot car holding benefit for funeral expenses

Family and friends are coming together to raise to money for funeral expenses for an infant who passed away after being left in a hot car over the weekend.

A fish fry is being held today to raise money for the funeral of 11-month-old Kiara McCullough.

Family members say they're doing all they can to make sure Kiara's funeral expenses are covered. Monday, friends and family gathered near a memorial for Kiara, working tirelessly to collect donations in buckets.

The fish fry is being held until 8:00 p.m. across the street from Extreme Car Wash at 3231 Wilcox Boulevard.

The family says the event will continue past 8:00 p.m. to accommodate a large a turnout.

